Photo caption: The pool at Montpelier Plantation & Beach (photo provided)

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 25, 2021) — The following is a press release from the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA).

Nevis is well placed to welcome luxury British travellers to the island once restrictions permit, as leading national news outlet, Telegraph.co.uk, has included Montpelier Plantation & Beach in its latest feature about the best luxury hotels in the Caribbean.

In the article, the Montpelier Plantation & Beach is listed among some of the Caribbean’s top hotels & resorts, and is given an 8/10 score from its experienced reviewer, journalist Nigel Tisdall – a Caribbean destination expert.

Other hotels in the feature include Amanera in the Dominican Republic, Sugar Beach in St. Lucia, and Cap Juluca, a Belmond Hotel in Anguilla. Being positioned among such quality hotels is testament to the luxurious service and experience that Montpelier provides to guests.

Telegraph.co.uk is read by over 87 million Brits each month, and the comprehensive travel pages are highly sought-after and trusted by holiday makers.

The Nevis Tourism Authority hopes that when the nation is added to the UK’s Green Travel List and we welcome Brits to the island once more, holiday makers will choose Nevis for their luxury getaway.

Nevis and a number of its hotels & resorts have previously been acknowledged in Telegraph.co.uk, either via dedicated hotel reviews or within themed round-ups. The Nevis Tourism Authority continues to drive strong international coverage in key source markets to ensure Nevis is in a strong position for when international travellers are welcome once again.

