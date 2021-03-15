Below is updated flight schedule as of Monday 15th March, 2021. Please note this is the winter schedule ONLY and the summer schedule, which goes into effect on June 1st, is still to be confirmed.

AA MIA-SKB 318

Weekly Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday service: January 2nd to May 30th, 2021.

AA CLT-SKB AA-1701

Weekly Saturday Service March 6 – July 31, 2021

Delta ATL-SKB DL-1986

Weekly Saturday service June 5 to Nov. 6, 2021

Delta JFK-SKB DL-1847

Weekly Saturday service June 5 to Nov. 6, 2021

LIAT- LI-332 EIS-SKB/ LI-391-SKB-EIS/LI-356-SKB-EIS

Daily service January 2 to March 31, 2021

LIAT- LI-391 ANU-SKB/ LI-337 SKB-ANU/ LI-354 SKB-ANU/ LI-312 SKB-ANU

Daily service January 2 to March 31, 2021

Seaborne/Silver Airways- BB 4180 SJU-SKB/ BB 4187 SKB-SJU

2X weekly service (Thurs & Friday) March 25 to Dec. 31, 2021 (March 26 not scheduled)

2X weekly service (Sun & Mon) March 29 to Dec. 27, 2021

United Airlines- UA 1562 EWR-SKB/ UA 815 SKB-EWR

Weekly Saturday service February 13 to February 20, 2021 (Flight ends for the 2020-2021 winter season)

To be confirmed:British Airways – Weekly Saturday Service May 29 to Oct. 23, 2021

Suspended: United Airlines –Suspended service after Feb. 20, 2021

Cancelled: British Airways – Weekly Saturday Service January to March 20, 2021

Cancelled: Air Canada – Weekly Saturday Service for winter season 2020-2021

Cancelled: WinAir – No service winter season January to April 2021

Flight numbers and times are subject to change without notice.

