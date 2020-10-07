US Department of State temporarily extends expiration period requirement for interview waiver

By: Tito Chapman

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in consultation with the Department of Homeland Security, has temporarily expanded the ability of consular officers to waive the in-person interview requirement for individuals applying for a nonimmigrant visa in the same classification.

Previously, only those applicants whose nonimmigrant visa expired within 12 months were eligible for an interview waiver. The Secretary has temporarily extended the expiration period to 24 months.

Countries in the Eastern Caribbean that have interview waiver status are Barbados, Grenada, St. Lucia and St. Kitts and Nevis.

The 24 month expiration period is in effect until December 31, 2020.

According to the embassy, the change will allow consular officers to continue processing certain nonimmigrant visa applications while limiting the number of applicants who must appear at a consular section, thereby reducing the risk of COVID-19 transmission to other applicants and consular staff.