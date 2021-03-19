Users are reporting issues with Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook apps

By: Staff Writer

Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger apps crashed on Friday.

The Facebook-owned sites and Messenger went down around 1:30 p.m. EST according to DownDetector. Users are having issues refreshing the feed and sending – receiving messages.

The Facebook desktop site appeared to be working fine.

The outage appeared to impact users in numerous countries, including Mexico and India, according to comments on DownDetector.

The tech giant has not released a statement regarding the outages yet.