UWI Women’s Cricket Club ‘Rallies Round’ St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Photo & Caption: Members of The UWI Women’s Cricket Club alongside their contribution to The UWI St. Augustine Campus’ Relief Drive

For Release Upon Receipt – APRIL 30, 2021

Story Credit: UWI, ST. AUGUSTINE

The UWI Women’s Cricket Club (UWI WCC), which operates under the St. Augustine Academy of Sport, Faculty of Sport at The University of the West Indies has joined the regional university’s call to ‘Rally Round’ Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and to provide relief to persons affected by the La Soufrière volcanic eruptions.

Since the eruption of the volcano began on April 9, many citizens have been displaced from their homes into shelters and other forms of temporary housing. Coach Stephanie Power said that some of those affected are members of the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Under-19 National Women’s Cricket Team as well as members of The UWI WCC.

Coach Power said, “we stand with the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, especially our Vincentian counterparts in sport, and we remain committed to assisting in any way that we can. Club members donated cases of bottled water, non-perishable food items, household, cleaning, and personal care items.”

Their shipment left Trinidad and Tobago on April 21st. The UWI St. Augustine, together with its regional Campuses, continues its relief efforts to support the citizens of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines during its time of need.

More information on the St. Augustine Campus’ relief drive can be found at https://sta.uwi.edu/news/notices/notice.asp?id=25951.

-END-