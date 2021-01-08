Vaccinated Travellers Will Still Have To Quarantine on Arrival in St Kitts and Nevis

By: Contributor

Travellers to St. Kitts and Nevis who received a vaccine for COVID- 19, will have to quarantine on arrival in St Kitts and Nevis.

This was revealed by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws in response to a question asked by the media at the last press briefing which was held on Wednesday 6 January, 2020.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Laws said:

… I wish I could say no. However, the answer is yes. So if an individual in the United Kingdom received any of the three vaccines and travel to St. Kitts, yes, they would have to be quarantined for 14 days.

According to Dr Laws, the manufacturers are saying that the vaccine prevents you from getting severe disease and it prevents death from covid19.

In the clip below, Dr Laws elaborates further…