Vaccination Numbers Increasing: 2085 Vaccinated

To date, 2,085 persons in St. Kitts and Nevis have received their first dose of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Laws made the revelation during her remarks at the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) COVID-19 Press Briefing on March 03, 2021.

1,356 persons were vaccinated in week one of the rollout which commenced February 22, 2021. Since then, 729 persons have received their vaccine.

To date, we would have vaccinated 2,085 persons in our Federation. In other words, we would have reached a 6.3 percent of our target population just in a matter of nine days. Dr. Hazel Laws

Persons eligible to receive the vaccine should be between 18 and 80 years of age. If anyone has an allergic reaction to any of the components of the vaccine he or she should not take it. Also, if persons have a cold or are experiencing respiratory tract infection and have a fever, they should postpone their vaccination.

Dr Laws also added that if a person is pregnant or breastfeeding she should postpone getting the vaccine also.

This week Monday, we would have received an additional 20,000 doses of the vaccine. So, we are no longer adhering to the priority groups as we explained last week. So, irrespective of the priority group that you find yourself, once you are ready, once you are empowered with the information and you would have made an informed decision, all you need to do is go to the nearest health center to access the vaccine. You don’t even have to call 311. Just go to the nearest health center to access the vaccine.

Once vaccinated, persons will be given an appointment to come back in 10 weeks for the second dose.