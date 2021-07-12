Vaccination programme resumes on Nevis as economy re-opens

Photo caption: Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Senior Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 12, 2021) – – The administration of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines has resumed on Nevis as the economy re-opens with eased restrictions.

The Public Health Department in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has released a vaccination schedule for all six health centres beginning Monday, July 12, 2021.

At the Charlestown Health Centre vaccines will be administered on Monday, July 12, Tuesday, July 13, Thursday, July 15 from 9 a.m.; at Cotton Ground Health Centre on Monday, July 12 at 1 p.m. and Friday, July 16 at 9 a.m.; at Brown Hill Health Centre on Thursday, July 15 and Friday, July 16 at 9 a.m.; at Combermere Health Centre on Tuesday, July 13 and Thursday, July 15 from 9 a.m.; at Gingerland Health Centre on Wednesday, July 14 and Friday, July 16 from 9 a.m.; and at Butlers Health Centre on Wednesday, July 14 and Friday, July 16 from 9 a.m.

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Senior Minister of Health in the NIA, has welcomed the re-opening of the economy following a seven-day full lockdown in Nevis and a two-week 24-hour Shelter in Place lockdown on St. Kitts.

He, however, cautioned the public to remain vigilant and practice the non-pharmaceutical prevention measures against the virus. He also renewed his plea for persons to get vaccinated.

“On Monday, July 12, 2021 we take a giant leap forward to restoring some normalcy to our lives and our economy after this near two-year ordeal of COVID-19. The Prime Minister has announced a relaxation of restrictions as we transition safely to a full re-opening.

“However COVID and its variants have not gone away and are still lurking seeking to do us harm. I therefore urge each and every one of us to continue to exercise caution and vigilance. Continue to wear your mask in public. Continue to wash and sanitize your hands often. Continue to practice social distancing and most importantly please continue to vaccinate.

“We shall resume vaccinations on Nevis to coincide with the reopening and I urge you to utilize this new batch of vaccines and get your jab. Ultimately it’s only vaccination that will allow us to completely reopen and return to normal and give us our best protection against COVID and its variants,” he said.

Effective July 12 the public and private sectors re-opened for normal operations, inter-island ferry services resumed, quarantine for fully vaccinated passengers was reduced to three days, and bars and restaurants resumed normal operating hours.

A strict 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily curfew will be implemented for the next 14 days.

As at July 11, the Federation had 127 active cases of COVID-19; two of those are on the island of Nevis.

