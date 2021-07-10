Veteran Jamaican Actor Volier Johnson Has Died

Actor Volier Johnson has died. He passed away Friday evening at Kingston Public Hospital.

Johnson, who was popularly known as ‘Maffie’, had been involved in theatre for more than 50 years. In 1971, Johnson was given the role of handcart boy in “The Harder They Come”.

In the 1980s, the prolific Johnson did a number of pantomimes (Tantaloo, Trash and Schoolers among them), Ginger Knight plays (including Higglers, Stepfather and Room For Rent), and Basil Dawkins’ productions, from that period extending into the 1990s. One of the Dawkins plays, Toy Boy, won Johnson the Actor Boy Award for Best Actor in 1996.

Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness extended condolences to Johnson’s Family via his social media handle.