Victim identified in fatal shooting

24-year-old Dillion Whyte was fatally shot last night, (Tuesday 4 August) on a private property just off Stuart Williams Drive.

According to Police, the preliminary enquiries so far have revealed that Whyte was sitting outside in a yard when unknown assailants shot him about his body.

Whyte was pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Doctor.

The Crime Scene Department processed the scene and items of evidential value were collected.

A possible motive for the shooting wasn’t immediately known.

The Police are making an appeal to anyone who might have any information in relation to this incident to call the Violent Crimes Unit (Nevis) at 469-5269, 668-0636 or their nearest Police Station.

