Vision of the Seas and Brilliance of the Seas Will Not Dock At Port Zante This Weekend

As per update on the “Safe Harbouring” for the Royal Caribbean Group Vessels, Vision of the Seas and Brilliance of the Seas, on Monday September 7th 2020, the vessels will not dock at Port Zante on Saturday, September 26th and Sunday, September 27th, 2020.



According to the St. Kitts and Nevis Tourism Authority, the Royal Caribbean Group has advised that they have experienced technical challenges with their lay-up operations.

They were in the process of connecting the Vision of the Seasand Brilliance of the Seas in St. Maarten, however due to the vessels being of different classes, the connection was not as successful as they had anticipated. This connection unfortunately caused damage to the power cables and they now have to replace the cables. As a result, the vessels will not be coming as planned this weekend.

The St. Kitts Tourism Authority will keep stakeholders updated on the Safe Harbouring of both vessels as per the Royal Caribbean Group.



