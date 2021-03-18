VISITORS CONVICTED FOR QUARANTINE BREACHES PAY FINE, ALLOWED TO LEAVE

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 18, 2021 (RSCNPF): The eight (8) United States of America nationals who were convicted for the offence of Breaching Quarantine Conditions have all paid their fines. On Thursday (March 18), six (6) of them left the Federation. Two (2) remain in a government quarantine facility in Potworks, Nevis and are expected to leave soon.

Asley Loewen, Luke Loewen, Brue DeVoogd, Margaret Flowers, Carrie Freeburg, Kent Freeburg, Jamiyl Shareef, and Matthew Gormly all pleaded guilty to the charge during a virtual hearing with the Charlestown Magistrate Court on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. They were each fined $4,000 to be paid forthwith or serve six (6) months in prison.

The visitors were among a group of 88 who were staying at a resort in Nevis. Their condition of stay at the resort was to vacation in place. The COVID-19 (Prevention and Control) Act defines vacation in place as, “quarantine at a hotel or other accommodation with access to an approved package of services in the context of COVID-19”. The breach occurred on March 12 and 13, when a group of two (2) and a group of six (6) respectively, left the compound to visit establishments offsite.

