Voters in St Vincent and the Grenadines go to the polls on November 5th 2020

By: Tito Chapman

SVG Election Set: Voters in St. Vincent and The Grenadines will go to the polls on November 5th.

Prime Minister Gonsalves made the announcement during a live virtual meeting of the ULP on Thursday 8th of October, 2020.

Nomination day in St Vincent and Grenadines will be on Tuesday 20th October 2020.

The Unity Labour Party (ULP) of Dr Ralph Gonsalves is seeking their fifth term. In December of 2015, they were re-elected for the fourth time, to govern St. Vincent and The Grenadines. ULP secured 8 of the 15 parliamentary seats.