WAHS WINS FIRST ST. KITTS AND NEVIS MARINE DRONE CHALLENGE

Basseterre: St. Kitts, May 04, 2021: The Washington Archibald High School (WAHS) won the first St Kitts and Nevis Marine Drone Challenge, hosted by the St Kitts and Nevis Robotics Association on Saturday May 01 2021. The announcement was made at the closing ceremony held at the Timothy Beach Resort, under the theme Diving deep into the Marine Environment, Ensuring our Country’s Development on Sunday May 02, 2021.

Speaking on behalf of the WAHS team Michael Shaw, (student) expressed how challenging and time consuming the task to prepare their drone was. One of the problems outlined by Shaw was that during their test run on the day of the competition, they realised that the motors were not functioning.

He said, “the mottos weren’t working. Our teacher had to dismantle every, everything. Just one little mistake messed up the whole thing.”

He expressed that they and other competitors were also unable to complete the third task which focused on disarming the mine as it was the most difficult task.

“The third task: the disarm! no one was able to complete that one,” he said.

Mr. Shaw also expressed that he, his colleagues as well as other participants learnt a lot from the experience.

“I learnt about little electrical work, the drilling the sawing. It was a learning process for everyone actually. We learnt a lot…It was a lovely event. We felt very welcome. I loved it. I really loved it”, he said.

Of the allotted 120 points possible over the weekend, the WAHS secured their lead with 55 points. The Basseterre High School (BHS) amassed a total of 15 points and received the second-place position. Charles E Mills Secondary (CEMSS) only managed a total of five points. Due to technical difficulties experienced by the students of the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) they were unable to compete.

—30—