“WE STAND WITH YOU AND WE’RE HERE TO HELP” HIGH COMMAND TELLS RSCNPF OFFICERS FROM ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 13, 2021 (RSCNPF): An emergency meeting was held at the Police Training School on Monday, April 12, 2021, at which the High Command of The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) met with Police Officers serving in the Federation who are natives of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss ways the High Command could assist Officers who had family members and/or property in the red and orange zones in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and those who would be adversely affected otherwise. Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy outlined the options to the men and committed to helping them as much as possible.

“We want you to know that we are very concerned about you and your families and we will do everything that we can to help,” Commissioner Brandy assured the Officers.

“Your welfare is our welfare,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Andre Mitchell, said adding that many of them had given dedicated service to the country, some as much as thirty years.

ACP Adolph Adams asked them to hold on to faith. “We are brothers and sisters and in times of need we need to have each other’s backs,” he said.

ACP McCarta Browne told the Officers that he had respect for anyone who left their country and families behind in order to serve in law enforcement in another, noting that such a move deserved a “different kind of honour”. “Be strong and know that you have a High Command who cares and will go out of their way to help you,” he assured them.

Force Personnel Officer, Clifford Govia, informed the group that counselling services would be provided to those who needed it.

Representatives from the Police Welfare Association were also present. Its President, Sergeant Jerry Watts, assured them that the executive would be considering how the Association could help.

Inspector Reynold Myers, a national of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, has served the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis with pride for close to thirty years. As a young boy, he had experienced the La Soufrière Volcano’s last eruption. Knowing the mental toll the current situation might be taking on his fellow Officers he offered words of motivation.

“I encourage you to keep morale high. This is not the time to drop your guard and be shaken,” Inspector Myers urged. “I must commend the High Command for this initiative. It’s good to see you are all here, but you still have to stay focused.”

