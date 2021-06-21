WELCOME HOME TROOPS! CONTINGENT RETURNS FROM ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 21, 2021 (RSCNPF): After three weeks of providing selfless service to the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the contingent that formed part of the Regional Security System’s (RSS) disaster relief efforts returned home on Sunday, June 20.

They were warmly greeted at the Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw International Airport after disembarking the RSS aircraft. Present to welcome them home were Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy, Assistant Commissioner of Police with responsibility for Operations, Adolph Adams, as well as Major Kayode Sutton and Captain Jervin Lapsley from the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force.

Contingency Leader, Inspector James Stephen, reported that for the duration of the mission the morale of the group was high, and their discipline was of a high standard. He was assisted by Staff Sergeant Marvin Payne while there, and he assured everyone present that the troops did their best to represent the Federation well.

“On our arrival in St. Vincent we went straight into action where we assisted the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force’s humanitarian efforts, [and with] security at warehouses, shelters, and we also provided security at our own compound,” Inspector Stephens updated.

Prime Minister Dr. Harris told the Officers and Soldiers that he was informed by the Commissioner of Police that they did an excellent job. He congratulated them on behalf of the Cabinet and the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“You are now back home. You will go through a period of quarantine for your own safety and protection. You’re aware that we’re at this stage of heightened protection with regards to COVID-19 and so all the protocols are to be observed…Thank you for your service. Thank you for adding security value to our brothers and sisters in St. Vincent and Grenadines and all the very best to you as you continue to serve St. Kitts and Nevis in your various capacities,” said the Prime Minister.

Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy also congratulated the members of the contingent for doing an excellent job while away. He disclosed that the Commissioner of Police of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force told him that the Officers and Soldiers represented the Federation well. Commissioner Brandy said, “…we are very proud of your performance,” adding that, “it was a hard task, but you executed your mission well.”

The eruption of the La Soufrière Volcano caused the evacuation of thousands from the northern section of the main island of St. Vincent. There was large-scale devastation in what was referred to as the red and orange zones. It was against this backdrop that the Government of the territory made a request to the RSS for assistance with disaster relief efforts and to provide support to local law enforcement agencies in maintaining security.

