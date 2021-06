West Indies suffer defeat: South Africa Win by an innings in first Test

South African bowler Kagiso Rabada ended with five wickets as South Africa dismissed West Indies for 162 in the second innings on Saturday to win the opening Test by an innings and 63 runs.

West Indies started the third day with four wickets down and still needing 143 to make South Africa bat again.

Roston Chase scored 62 but no other West Indian player made more than 14 as they were all out before lunch.