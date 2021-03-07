WEST INDIES WIN T20I SERIES AGAINST SRI LANKA

By: Contributor

West Indies won the third T20 International against Sri Lanka by 3 wickets with 6 balls to spare at Coolidge Cricket Grounds Sunday to complete a 2-1 series victory.

A fiery knock from Fabian Allen pushed the West Indies pass the finish line. Allen smashed 21 off 6 balls, including 3 sixes in the 19th over offf Akila Dhanajaya. He also bagged 1-13 from 4 overs.

Wanindua Hasaranga of Sri Lanka was adjudged player of the series.

The two sides will now play three ODIs and two Tests, all in Antigua.

Scores:

SRI LANKA 131 for four off 20 overs (Dinesh Chandimal 54 not out, Ashen Bandara 44 not out)

WEST INDIES 134 for seven off 19 overs (Lendl Simmons 26, Nicholas Pooran 23, Evin Lewis 21; Lakshan Sandakan 3-29, Hasaranga de Silva 2-13, Dushmantha Chameera 2-23)