West Tech Shipping and the Rotary Club Assist Families with Back To School Amid COVID-19

Photo Caption:

Left: Sandra Blackman-Riley- Operations Manager, West Tech Shipping

Right: Dr Marcus L Nattaping-Secretary and Past President, Rotary Club

of Liamuiga

Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis- October 02, 2020: West Tech Shipping is donating school supplies to underprivileged students across the region.

This week the regional courier and logistics company donated tablets, wireless keyboards and school supplies to the Rotary Club, which selected the students who would benefit most from the donation. Accepting on behalf of the Club, Secretary and Past President, Dr Marcus L Natta, thanks West Tech Shipping for the kind gesture. Dr Natta informs that the Club identified 10year old, Ms Zeniqua Liburd of the Newton Ground Primary School as the recipient of the educational gifts.

“On behalf of President Deniece Alleyne and all the members of the Rotary Club of Liamuiga, sincerest thanks to the entire West Tech Shipping team for considering our Club for this collaborative endeavour and we hope that we can partner in like manner in the future, as both of our organisations work towards the educational advancement of our youth.”

Expressed Dr Natta.

The 2020 school year is a very challenging one from a number of angles. With the introduction of homeschooling, tablets and other mobile devices have become a staple in the education curriculum. A number of families, in particular families with more than one student, have found it burdensome to source virtual learning devices to accommodate their needs. West Tech shipping recognizes that business and organizations must play its part in assisting those families for the benefit of the children.

“West Tech Shipping always strives to assist the community in whatever little way that we can. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected many lives and created a major technological shift in the education system, one that many parents were not prepared for. We felt that if we could touch at least one underprivileged family from each of the five territories in which we operate, we would have lessened the burden and contributed to the education of a child.”

“We are not solely in the business of shipping your packages; we want to give back to our customers and the wider community. We are grateful that the Rotary Club agreed to partner with us on this humble venture by selecting and handing over the supplies to the deserving students.” Commented West Tech Shipping’s Regional Marketing Manager-Delia Louis

This gesture is not the first time the Shipping Company has played an integral part in the development of the community.West Tech has partnered with the Buddy Bench programme to fight bullying in schools; the Dunnottar School to provide employment experience to a disabled student, the Make It Happen Foundation on prisoner rehabilitation, the Salvation Army through volunteer time, made donations to local charitable causes and supported sporting, cultural and social events through sponsorships. West Tech Shipping continues to work with local colleges to provide annual internship and employment opportunities for students.