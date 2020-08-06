What We Offer: Social Media Page Management

Last Updated on August 6, 2020

Photo Caption: SKN PULSE Services Graphic

By: Tito Chapman

As a full-service digital marketing agency, our social media services offer everything your business needs to succeed on social media. Our social media management services include:

Original social media posts

Custom images

Cover and profile photo design

Social media network setup and optimization

Social media account audit

Boosted post ad management

In-depth competitor analysis

Data-driven social strategy

Dedicated social media account manager

Daily social media monitoring

Monthly consultations

Transparent monthly reports

Advanced marketing technology

Optional social media services

From original posts to custom graphics to ad campaigns, your company receives a complete (and competitive) social media marketing strategy.

Call us at 869-665-7073 or message [email protected] for more information.

