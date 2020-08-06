THE XXXVI APPAREL COMPANY

What We Offer: Social Media Page Management

Last Updated on

Photo Caption: SKN PULSE Services Graphic

By: Tito Chapman

As a full-service digital marketing agency, our social media services offer everything your business needs to succeed on social media. Our social media management services include:

  • Original social media posts
  • Custom images
  • Cover and profile photo design
  • Social media network setup and optimization
  • Social media account audit
  • Boosted post ad management
  • In-depth competitor analysis
  • Data-driven social strategy
  • Dedicated social media account manager
  • Daily social media monitoring
  • Monthly consultations
  • Transparent monthly reports
  • Advanced marketing technology
  • Optional social media services

From original posts to custom graphics to ad campaigns, your company receives a complete (and competitive) social media marketing strategy.

Call us at 869-665-7073 or message [email protected] for more information.

Advertisements
Share

Call Us At 663-8010 To Place Your Order

© 2020 - SKN PULSE. All Rights Reserved.
Website Design: SKNPULSE
error: Our Content Is protected !!