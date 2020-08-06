What We Offer: Social Media Page Management
Last Updated on
By: Tito Chapman
As a full-service digital marketing agency, our social media services offer everything your business needs to succeed on social media. Our social media management services include:
- Original social media posts
- Custom images
- Cover and profile photo design
- Social media network setup and optimization
- Social media account audit
- Boosted post ad management
- In-depth competitor analysis
- Data-driven social strategy
- Dedicated social media account manager
- Daily social media monitoring
- Monthly consultations
- Transparent monthly reports
- Advanced marketing technology
- Optional social media services
From original posts to custom graphics to ad campaigns, your company receives a complete (and competitive) social media marketing strategy.
Call us at 869-665-7073 or message [email protected] for more information.
