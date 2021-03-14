Windies win ODI series vs Sri Lanka

By: Contributor

West Indies defeated Sri Lanka by five wickets in the third One-Day International at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium here Sunday.

Chasing 275 for victory, Bravo, Hope and Pollard were the main run scorers in the West Indies innings. Bravo racked five fours and four sixes in 102 from 132 balls and shared two major stands with the consistent Shai Hope and his captain Kieron Pollard to anchor the Caribbean side to a five-wicket win.

Hope made 64 from 72 balls – his sixth successive score of 50 or more in ODIs and making him the only choice for Player-of-the-Series – and Pollard supported with 53 not out from 42 balls to take charge in the closing stages.

The two sides will next meet in the first Test, starting next Sunday at the same venue.

Scores:

SRI LANKA 274 for six off 50 overs (Wanindu Hasaranga 80 not out, Ashen Bandara 55 not out, Danushka Gunathilaka 36, Dimuth Karunaratne 31; Akeal Hosein 3-33)

WEST INDIES 276 for five off 48.3 overs (Darren Bravo 102, Shai Hope 64, Kieron Pollard 53 not out; Suranga Lakmal 2-56)