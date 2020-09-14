Women Hold Top Positions In Nevis Reformation Party

By: Contributing Editor

A New Day Has Dawned: Yesterday at the Nevis Performing Arts Theatre, (Nepac) the Nevis Reformation Party held its convention and elected three woman to serve in the party’s top positions: Dr. Janice Daniel Hodge as President, (the first female to lead a Political Organization in St. Kitts and Nevis), Hon. Cleone Stapleton-Simmonds as 1st Vice President and Andrea Bussue as 2nd Vice President.

Daniel-Hodge is the daughter of the late Sir Simeon Daniel, a founding member of the Nevis Reformation Party and former Premier of Nevis. Cleone Stapleton-Simmonds is the lone MP for the Nevis Reformation Party and the first woman to be elected on an NRP ticket. Andrea Bussue is an Educator and she currently serves as Prinicipal at Nevis Academy.

As a team, they will seek to rebuild and re- energise their base.

The full executive reads:

President – Dr. Janice Daniel Hodge

1st Vice President – Hon. Cleone Stapleton Simmonds

2nd Vice President – Dr. Andrea Bussue

Chairman – Mr. Hensley Daniel

Deputy Chairman – Mr. Llewellyn Parris

Treasurer – Ms. Sharon Hobson

Assistant Treasurer – Ms. Tammy Farrell

Party Organizer – Mr. Virgil Browne

Three persons were appointed to serve by party leader, Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge. They are:

Devonne Cornelius – Public Relations Officer

Shirletta Byron – Secretary General

Patricia Jeffers – Assistant Secretary General

Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge in her first address as leader lauded the efforts of Hon. Cleone Stapleton-Simmonds, who contested against her for leadership. She expressed that the change that members of the party sought, began with Stapleton-Simmonds victory at the polls.

According to Daniel-Hodge, NRP is still the only party that puts the interest of Nevisians at the fore. She said:

As we celebrate NRP at 50, NRP is still the only party that has Nevis and Nevisians at its core after all, we are the Nevis Reformation Party. NRP is still the only party that has and can deliver a brighter future for Nevisians.

The party’s convention was held under the theme “Representing our country’s future: our hope, our aspirations.”