Women on Nevis urged to take advantage of free pap smear screening on Saturday

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 27, 2021) — Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, Junior Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is calling on women on the island in particular those aged 16 to 30 years, to take advantage of the free pap smear screening this weekend.

The Minister made the call while speaking to the Department of Information of January 26, 2021, on the Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs’ annual initiative directed at stemming the incidence of cervical cancer on Nevis.

“In bringing awareness to cervical cancer, the Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs is yet again embarking on the free pap smear Screening, and this will be done this week Saturday, January 30 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. at all the health centres on Nevis…

“I want to make an appeal to all women out there to go and get your free pap smear done. The focus this year is in the age group 16 to 30 years of age. We are aware that this age group is the most sexually active age group, and so we are encouraging as many women as possible to come out and have their paps done,” she said.

The Junior Health Minister also urged managers of large institutions with a high number of women employed to encourage them to get their pap smears done.

Mrs. Brandy-Williams underscored the fact that cervical cancer can be prevented but women must check themselves regularly for the prevalence of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV). The HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection, some types of which can lead to cancer of genital warts.

“I am saying to as many women as possible to come out on Saturday, get your free paps done. Those women who are going to their private doctors, I am happy that you are doing so but this is for those busy women during the week who do not have the time. So come on out on Saturday and get your free pap smear done,” she said.

The Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs has been offering the free pap smear screening events for the past five years.

