Photo caption: Honeymooning on Nevis (photo provided)

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 08, 2021) — The following is a press release from the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) regarding Nevis’ nomination by the World Travel Awards™ (WTA) for the 28th annual World Travel Awards to be held later this year in the Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon Destination 2021 category.

The World Travel Awards™ (WTA) was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.

Today, the brand is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence. Despite the ongoing global challenges in travel, the appetite for travel has reached unprecedented levels. Evidence is reflected in the WTA annual voting figures, which was a record 2 million votes casted in 2020, with more people taking part than in any other year of WTA’s 28-year history, representing a huge vote of confidence for the travel and tourism industry.

As Nevis is known for its effortless barefoot luxury, verdant foliage and landscapes, and hospitable service, it is no wonder that the beautifully romantic island of Nevis has been nominated by WTA as the Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon Destination 2021.

To be recognized in this category alongside other spectacular destinations is testament to the exceptional service, the high standards and unique honeymoon offerings in Nevis.

This nomination also recognizes the dedication of the island’s stakeholders as well as the Nevisians who work passionately to make this a truly special place for couples to celebrate their love for one another.

Additionally, the magically romantic Four Season’s Resort Nevis, has been shortlisted by WTA in the following four categories:

Caribbean’s Leading Beach Resort

Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon Resort 2021

Caribbean’s Leading Luxury Island Resort

Caribbean’s Leading Luxury Resort 2021

The support from such a prestigious organization of industry experts is a testament to how exceptional the island of Nevis truly is.

To cast your vote, please visit for Nevis:

https://www.worldtravelawards.com/nominees/2021/caribbeanEND