YOUNG LEADER ISSUES CALL FOR ENTREPRENEURS ASSOCIATION

By: Staff Writer

Young Leader, Mr. Tito Chapman is issuing a call for the formation of an Entrepreneurs Association.

The association he says:

Should be a volunteer-driven, not for profit and non-governmental organization with the role of enhancing the capabilities of young entrepreneurs.

Wanting to see entrepreneurs grow personally and professionally, Chapman said:

Now is the time to foster an image of inclusion. Our youths are independent and as entrepreneurs, their voice should be the loudest as they are the ones that will diversify the economy through innovation and creativity.

As a former fellow of the Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative, Chapman believes that several strategic partnerships could be formed if such an association becomes a reality.

Ideally, he envisions, collaborative partnerships with the Banks, the United States Embassy, the Small Business Enterprise Unit, various Ministries of Government and the Private Sector of St. Kitts and Nevis.

If entrepreneurs are interested, they can send an email to [email protected] or call me at 869-665-7073. The Entrepreneurs Association should be able to provide training, mentorship, coaching, identify regional and international fellowships, organize networking events, offer technical assistance, host pitch competitions, identify grant funding opportunities and much more.

In these difficult times, entrepreneurs need to band together so that the survival and success rate of young and youth-owned businesses in Nevis and St. Kitts can increase.

Our actions can shape policy for the future.